News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News > Crime

Rainham road closed as tactic to stop flytipping

Author Picture Icon

Chantelle Billson

Published: 3:51 PM January 19, 2022
Road blocked Gerpins Lane

Little Gerpins Lane was closed in 2017 by Havering Council. - Credit: Harry Fisher

A road in Rainham has been closed to traffic as a way to stop flytippers abusing the stretch.

Havering Council said it was costing the local authority over £1 million a year to clear waste on Little Gerpins Lane, so it shut the road to traffic in 2017.

Little Gerpins Lane is by Berwick Ponds Farm, a 240ha plot where potatoes, cereals, spinach and herbs such as parsley and coriander are grown by owner of 35 years, Harry Fisher.

The 58-year-old said the closure means farm equipment is forced to take "long detours".

Havering’s cabinet member for environment, Cllr Osman Dervish, said: “Little Gerpins Lane was closed by us in 2017 as the amount of flytipping being cleared in that road was costing the council over £1m a year.”  

He added: “Since the closure, while there continues to be some flytipping, the amount has decreased significantly.”  

In response to this, Harry said: “We might as well close all the roads then.  

Most Read

  1. 1 Plan for homes next to listed Hornchurch water tower rumoured to cover monks’ escape tunnel
  2. 2 Fire crews free trapped driver after Hornchurch car crash
  3. 3 Homes under the Planner: Applications lodged or rejected in Havering
  1. 4 Woman 'slapped across face' in Brentwood restaurant
  2. 5 Company dismisses 'unscrupulous individuals' reportedly caught flytipping in Rainham
  3. 6 Men jailed for using explosives in string of ATM thefts
  4. 7 Confirmed: Rush Green Post Office set to move
  5. 8 Romford accountant pleads guilty to 'calculated' £160k tax fraud
  6. 9 Man dumps knife amid Hornchurch police chase
  7. 10 Construction company asks to make changes to approved 40-flat development in Romford

“It has reduced flytipping on that road because it is now closed and people flytip elsewhere.” 

Harry claimed flytipping on Little Gerpins Lane was at its peak in 2017, and although his farm hasn’t had “lorryloads” tipped on it since, he still finds waste around. 

In summer last year, Harry said he left a gate open and witnessed a van dump rubbish at the entrance of the field.  

Now Harry feels forced to shut and lock the gates at all times. 

He said: “We have to put concrete blocks in front of gates and have to use a telehandler to move them out the way to enter the field.”  

Harry has been plagued by flytippers over the years - in 2017 he reached his tipping point and gave up the tenancy on a 38ha Thurrock-based farm due to it being repeatedly targeted with lorry-loads of rubbish.  

He said he spent “more time cleaning up the field than farming it”.  

Flytipping

Flytipping on the roadside of Harry's farm. - Credit: Harry Fisher

Cllr Dervish said: “Havering remains in the top 10 of London boroughs carrying out enforcement action against flytipping."

The council carries out around 6,000 enforcement actions a year, he added.  

Harry encouraged everyone to dispose of their rubbish responsibly. 

Rainham News
Havering News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Clever Tots

Nursery suspended from providing childcare 'due to concerns'

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
A young girl was reportedly hit by a car in Esher Avenue, Romford this afternoon

London Live News | Updated

Air ambulance lands in Romford after young girl hit by car

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
The borough’s most profitable camera is installed at the exit of B&Q Romford onto Tangent Link, Harold Hill. 

Havering Council

Havering drivers pay more than £12m in traffic fines in less than a decade

Josh Mellor Local Democracy Reporter

person
Montessori Minds Day Nursery

'Leaders are exceptionally dedicated': Romford nursery rated 'outstanding'

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon