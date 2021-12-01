Published:
9:50 AM December 1, 2021
A cannabis factory has been found in Rainham, with police recovering marijuana worth around £1 million.
The Metropolitan Police said they carried out a drugs warrant yesterday (November 30) at the Havering site with the Met's East Area Drug Focus Desk.
Police said they recovered around £1,000,000 worth of cannabis in Rainham
- Credit: @MPSRainham
A cannabis farm in Rainham has been busted by police
- Credit: @MPSRainham
