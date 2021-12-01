News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Rainham cannabis factory worth over £1m busted in drugs raid

Author Picture Icon

Sally Patterson

Published: 9:50 AM December 1, 2021
A cannabis factory has been found in Rainham, with police recovering marijuana worth around £1 million.

The Metropolitan Police said they carried out a drugs warrant yesterday (November 30) at the Havering site with the Met's East Area Drug Focus Desk.

