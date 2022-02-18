A teenage boy was arrested for GBH near Courtyard Mews last night (February 17) - Credit: Google Maps

A teenager is in custody after two police officers were hospitalised in Rainham.

The Metropolitan Police was called to Courtyard Mews at 8.11pm last night (February 17) to reports of "a large group causing a disturbance".

One teenage boy was arrested nearby for the alleged possession of an offensive weapon.

He was taken to an east London police station where he remains in custody.

A Met spokesperson said that during the course of the arrest, two officers were injured and taken to hospital.

"Their injuries are not life-threatening," the spokesperson added.

The boy was also arrested for alleged grievous bodily harm [GBH], according to the force, and enquiries continue.