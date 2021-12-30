Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of Pc Adam Zaman, 28, a serving Metropolitan Police officer, appearing at Westminster Magistrates' Court on October 27, 2021 - Credit: PA

A Met Police officer charged with rape will re-appear in court next month after being released from prison for Christmas.

Pc Adam Zaman, of Kingston Road in Romford, is accused of raping a woman while off-duty at the Andaz Hotel near Liverpool Street Station in October.

He appeared at the Old Bailey by video link from Wormwood Scrubs prison on December 23 and was granted conditional bail.

The 28-year-old denied the allegation at a hearing in November.

Mr Zaman is next due to appear on January 21, 2022, the Old Bailey has confirmed.

A trial date has not yet been set for the case.

Pc Zaman, who has served the Met since 2016, has been suspended from his post within the East Area command unit, which covers Barking and Dagenham, Havering and Redbridge.