Police officer accused of rape to re-appear in court after release on bail
- Credit: PA
A Met Police officer charged with rape will re-appear in court next month after being released from prison for Christmas.
Pc Adam Zaman, of Kingston Road in Romford, is accused of raping a woman while off-duty at the Andaz Hotel near Liverpool Street Station in October.
He appeared at the Old Bailey by video link from Wormwood Scrubs prison on December 23 and was granted conditional bail.
The 28-year-old denied the allegation at a hearing in November.
Mr Zaman is next due to appear on January 21, 2022, the Old Bailey has confirmed.
A trial date has not yet been set for the case.
Pc Zaman, who has served the Met since 2016, has been suspended from his post within the East Area command unit, which covers Barking and Dagenham, Havering and Redbridge.
Most Read
- 1 The most expensive homes sold in Havering in 2021
- 2 Man charged with murder after deaths of two teens appears in court
- 3 Collier Row chicken shop gets permission to extend hours and sell alcohol
- 4 Romford preschool boosts Ofsted rating from 'requires improvement' to 'good'
- 5 What does a faint red line on a lateral flow Covid test mean?
- 6 'Unscrupulous toerags' blamed for scourge of disappearing gulley covers across Havering
- 7 Community whip-round buys replacement bike for boy, 13, in time for Christmas
- 8 How many Covid patients are there in east London hospitals today?
- 9 Police officer accused of rape to re-appear in court after release on bail
- 10 'Grown from a small idea': Hundreds support community sing-along in Rise Park