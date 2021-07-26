Police investigating 'unexplained' death in Collier Row

Published: 7:40 PM July 26, 2021

Police are investigating an "unexplained" death which occurred in Collier Row earlier today.

The Met was called shortly before 1pm today - July 26 - to reports of an unresponsive man in a car in Charlotte Gardens.

Officers attended alongside the London Ambulance Service.

A 39-year-old man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin are aware.

The Met has confirmed that the death is currently being treated as unexplained.

A scene guard remains in place as officers continue their enquiries.

More to follow.