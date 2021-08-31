Police launch investigation into alleged assault outside Hornchurch pub
Police are investigating an alleged assault which took place outside a Hornchurch pub over the bank holiday weekend.
A Met spokesperson confirmed: "Police are investigating allegations of an assault at approximately 11.30pm on Saturday, August 28 outside a business in High Street, Hornchurch, Havering, RM12."
A 25-year-old man received injuries to his face, they said, but they are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.
There have been no arrests.
The Recorder also contacted the London Ambulance Service (LAS) to check if it had attended an incident outside the Rising Sun pub.
A spokesperson said: "We were called at 3.07am yesterday (August 29) to reports of an assault on High Street, Hornchurch.
"We sent an ambulance crew, who treated two people at the scene and took them to a hospital."
The spokesperson has since confirmed there were no logged requests for Hornchurch High Street in the evening of August 28, with the only call to the area logged in the early hours of Sunday morning. The reason behind the time gap between the LAS and police reports remains unclear.
Enquiries continue.
Anyone with information is asked to call the police on 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 5210/30Aug21.