Murder investigation continues after man found dead after disturbance in Rainham

Police continue to investigate a group disturbance in Rainham where a man died - Credit: Met Police

Police continue to investigate the murder of a man following a "disturbance" in Rainham.

Emergency services were called to Louise Gardens just before 8pm on Wednesday (Dec 1), following reports of a "disturbance in the street involving a group of people".

A 37-year-old man was found unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene despite the best efforts of paramedics.

Formal identification is yet to take place and next of kin have been informed, Scotland Yard said.

A woman was also found with an injury to her wrist.

She was taken to hospital where her condition has been assessed as non life-threatening.

A crime scene is in place and detectives from the Met's murder squad are working to understand the full circumstances.

Four women, aged between 48 and 21, and a 17-year-old girl were arrested on suspicion of murder and taken into custody.

They were later released on bail to a date in late December.

Anyone with information that could help police should call 101 ref CAD 6386/1 Dec.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.