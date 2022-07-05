Sean Sanchez, 23, is wanted by police in connection with aggravated burglary offences and for failing to appear at court - Credit: Met Police

Have you seen this man?

Sean Sanchez is wanted in connection with aggravated burglary offences and for failing to appear at court, according to the Met.

The 23-year-old is known to move around London and has previously been linked to a number of areas including Brent, Barnet, Havering, Redbridge, Dagenham and Westminster.

Anyone who sees Mr Sanchez is asked not to approach him and to instead call 999 immediately.

Described as 5ft 8ins tall, of slim build with a London accent, he has a small broken heart tattoo under his left eye and the words 'love' and 'pain' tattooed above his eyebrows.

Anyone with any information about Mr Sanchez or where he might be is asked to call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC providing reference number 1298/05JUL.

People can also report information anonymously by visiting the Crimestoppers website or by calling 0800 555 111.