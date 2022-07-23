News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Identity sought in relation to a stabbing in Hornchurch

Nathalie Raffray

Published: 3:33 PM July 23, 2022
Police wish to speak to this man following an incident in Hornchurch

Police wish to speak to this man following an incident in Hornchurch - Credit: Met Police

Police have released an image of a man they'd like to speak to in relation to a stabbing at a pub in Hornchurch.

Officers on patrol at 12.05am on July 23 were made aware of a 23-year-old man who had been stabbed at a pub on the High Street.

They called for support from the London Ambulance Service and provided first aid to the man, who had suffered a number of stab wounds, Scotland Yard said.

He was taken to an east London hospital where he remains in a serious, but stable condition. His next of kin have been informed.

Det SergJoe Seals, from the policing team in Havering, said: "We have been carrying out a number of urgent enquiries to track down the person responsible and we are now in a position to release an image of a man we need to identify. 

"I would encourage anyone who recognises this man, or any witnesses who have not yet spoken to police, to contact us immediately."

Enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing and anyone with information about what happened should call 101 quoting CAD 36/23Jul.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

