Hero PCSO commended for saving life of stabbed teen

A police community support officer who helped save a teenage stab victim’s life has been given a commendation.

On March 12 last year, PCSO Gary Stow was on patrol at the top of King Edward Road in Barking when he heard a 999 call about a stabbing around a mile away.

Cycling to the scene at the junction of Hulse Avenue and Longbridge Road, he arrived to find a 15-year-old boy with a number of stab wounds.

“They say your training kicks in and it really does,” said Gary.

“I’ve been doing the job for 15 years now, I’ve done so many emergency lifesaving courses it is almost second nature.”

Gary identified the most severe wound and applied pressure to stop the bleeding, while communicating with colleagues by radio and attempting to reassure the teen.

“He was awake and conscious, obviously very scared – so it was just calming him down, relaxing him, telling him it is going to be alright,” he recalled.

More officers arrived shortly after, followed by paramedics.

Gary said: “Because of his injuries, they stabilised him at the scene before they moved him.”

On February 16, PCSO Stow was given a Borough Commander Commendation for his actions by the outgoing commander of the East Area Basic Command Unit, Cmdr Stephen Clayman.

He was given the award at a ceremony at The Cranleigh in Station Lane, Hornchurch, which was attended by the mayors of Redbridge, Havering and Barking and Dagenham and which saw 11 citations given out to police officers and members of the public.

“It was a real honour to receive a commendation from the borough commander,” said Gary.

“You are doing your job and you expect to come across things like this but it is nice to be appreciated and get some recognition.”

He said the incident demonstrated the value of a police presence in the community.

“You are first on the scene because you are local police.

“Being out there and engaging with people and being able to respond quickly is really important."