Kids TV presenter who killed two people jailed for 'reckless and selfish' driving

Published: 1:18 PM August 12, 2021

Paul Ballard has been jailed for nine years following a Harold Wood road collision - Credit: Metropolitan Police

A former children's TV presenter who killed two people in Harold Wood has been branded "reckless and selfish."

Paul Ballard, 39, pleaded guilty to causing the deaths of 64-year-old Eileen Haskell, and school teacher Richard Trezise, 48, by dangerous driving at a hearing in July.

He has been jailed for nine years.

Ballard was also convicted of raping a woman in a hotel following a trial at Chelmsford Crown Court and is awaiting sentence for that offence

The former presenter of GMTV's Diggit programme from 1998 to 2002 was driving at up to 104 mph with his 12-year-old son in the car when he smashed into his victims in Squirrels Heath Road in February last year.

Tests revealed he had taken a "significant amount" of cocaine before the smash.

DI Julie Trodden, of the Roads and Transport Policing Command said: “This horrific collision, involving multiple vehicles, occurred from Ballard’s sheer reckless and selfish driving.

You may also want to watch:

“His actions that afternoon were totally unnecessary and have taken two people’s lives, causing unimaginable sorrow to two families.

“My deepest sympathies remain with Eileen and Richard’s families."