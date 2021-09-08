Number of women may have 'felt unwell' on night of alleged drink spiking

Published: 2:55 PM September 8, 2021 Updated: 3:00 PM September 8, 2021

A number of women may have "felt unwell" at a pub the night a woman reported being spiked, police understand.

As reported by the Recorder, a woman in her 20s fell ill at the Slug and Lettuce in Brentwood High Street on the night of Saturday, August 7.

Following this incident, Essex Police released an image of a man officers wished to speak to.

A man has now been identified.

However, anyone else who was at the premises - and took ill - on that night is asked to come forward.

An Essex Police spokesperson said: "We believe she may have been approached by a man who put his arms around her and kissed her cheek.

"We understand that a number of women may have felt unwell at the same premises that night and would encourage them to report it to us if they haven't done so already."

Anyone with information should contact the police on 101 with crime reference number 42/163187/21.

Submit details online at essex.police.uk or use the live chat link to speak to an online operator between 7am and 11pm.

To remain anonymous, ring Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.