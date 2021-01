Published: 10:58 AM January 22, 2021 Updated: 11:03 AM January 22, 2021

The assault took place at an east London hospital - Credit: MPS

An NHS nurse was assaulted at a hospital in east London yesterday.

Prince Isaac Walker, 32, of no fixed address, was charged yesterday with assault on an emergency worker.

Police have not confirmed which hospital the assault took place at.

He is due to appear in custody at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court later today (January 22).