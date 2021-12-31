News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News > Crime

Three Essex Police officers recognised in New Year Honours

person

Daniel Gayne

Published: 10:30 PM December 31, 2021
Chief Constable Ben-Julian Harrington on patrol in Essex.

Chief Constable Ben-Julian Harrington on patrol in Essex. - Credit: Essex Police

Three Essex Police officers have been recognised in the New Year Honours list. 

Ch Con Ben-Julian Harrington and Det Ch Insp Danny Stoten have received Queen’s Policing Medals, while PC Dawn Wood has been given a British Empire Medal (BEM). 

As co-chair of the Essex Resilience Forum, Ch Con Harrington contributed to coordinating the Covid-19 pandemic response. 

He said he was “deeply honoured” to be awarded the medal. 

Det Ch Insp Stoten led the investigation into the deaths of 39 Vietnamese men, women and children found in a lorry in Grays, which resulted in the convictions of eight men. 

He also served as the senior investigating officer on high-profile cases including the murders of Courtney Valentine-Brown and Fabian Kacica.

PC Dawn Wood on patrol in Brightlingsea

PC Dawn Wood on patrol in Brightlingsea - Credit: Essex Police

PC Dawn Wood, part of the force’s marine unit, rowed solo across the Atlantic to highlight the problem of plastic pollution in the oceans. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Group fight breaks out near former hospital site in Romford
  2. 2 Two fatal stabbings an hour apart makes 2021 worst year for teen killings
  3. 3 'Good fun by all': Café serves free turkey dinners for those alone on Christmas
  1. 4 The most expensive homes sold in Havering in 2021
  2. 5 Free things to do in east London on the New Year's Day bank holiday weekend
  3. 6 10m height extension proposed for lattice tower in Upminster
  4. 7 Hornchurch girl, 14, spends pocket money to clear boy's school debts in India
  5. 8 Health warning issued after gonorrhoea strain detected in London
  6. 9 Romford preschool boosts Ofsted rating from 'requires improvement' to 'good'
  7. 10 Collier Row chicken shop gets permission to extend hours and sell alcohol

She said: “I had to read the letter three or four times; I couldn’t believe it. 

“I’m not normally lost for words, but I was this time.” 

Essex Police
Brentwood News
Essex

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Barry

'Unscrupulous toerags' blamed for scourge of disappearing gulley covers

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
Regency Court

Knife Crime

Man charged with murder after deaths of two teens appears in court

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
Hornchurch Country Park.

Plans for memorial in Hornchurch Country Park put forward

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
L-R: Samm Cleaver, who donated a bike lock, Charlie Gambleton, Rachel Parrot and Susan Hastings

Christmas

Community whip-round buys bike for boy, 13, in time for Christmas

Daniel Gayne

person