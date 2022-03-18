Bedfords Park crash: Injured motorcyclist arrested
Published: 11:33 AM March 18, 2022
Updated: 11:47 AM March 18, 2022
- Credit: Google
A motorcyclist was rushed to hospital and then arrested on suspicion of drink driving after a crash near Bedfords Park this morning.
Police were called to a collision involving a car and motorcycle in Lower Bedfords Road shortly after 6am on Friday, March 18.
The motorcyclist, who is aged in his 30s, suffered a head injury and was taken to hospital.
A Met Police spokesperson confirmed the man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of drink driving.
His condition is not life-threatening, the spokesperson said.
The driver of the car stopped at the scene, and enquiries into the incident are ongoing.
Police officers and London Ambulance Service paramedics were at the scene.