Nine people are wanted by police in connection with 13 robberies across east and north London.

The Met has released images and details of most wanted robbery suspects as police appeal for the public’s help to find them.

Robbery is the biggest contributor to youth violence in London, with 24 percent of such incidents being knife enabled, according to Scotland Yard's 2022/23 data up to May 31.

Police say tackling violent crime is their top priority and the Met is focusing its resources in hotspot areas.

In 2021/22, robbery offences reduced by 39 per cent with 16,440 fewer victims, data shows.

Det Ch Supt Lee Hill, of the Met's violent crime taskforce, said: "With summer around the corner, we are increasing our efforts to bear down on robbery.

"There are dedicated, proactive units working to locate offenders across London."

Here are some of the people sought by police:

Jamie Reese Bagnall

Jamie Reese Bagnall, 23 - Credit: Met Police

The 23-year-old - last known to live in Wickford, Essex - is wanted in connection with an alleged armed robbery in Chadwell Heath last October.

A group armed with knives reportedly poured acid on the face of the victim, kicked and punched him, and stole his watch.

Iosif Marius Amarandei

Iosif Marius Amarandei, 22 - Credit: Met Police

Police want to speak with the 22-year-old - whose last known address was in Basildon, Essex - following three robberies last summer in Harold Hill, Dagenham and Romford.

On each occasion, the victim reportedly arranged a meeting in order to buy a car before being robbed of cash and valuable items.

On one occasion, a gun was allegedly pointed in the victim’s face.

Beniamin Cosmin Boros

Beniamin Cosmin Boros, 32 - Credit: Met Police

The 32-year-old, last known to reside in Kingsbury, is sought by police following a violent robbery in Edgware in October last year.

It's alleged the victim was beaten up and robbed of his wallet, mobile, keys and van.

Maashak Daniel Bloomfield

Maashak Daniel Bloomfield, 32 - Credit: Met Police

Police say the 32-year-old, whose last known address was in Camberwell, is wanted in connection with a robbery in Marylebone in February 2020.

The victim was reportedly jumped upon by a group who threatened and robbed him of his Canada Goose jacket, AirPods, cash and phone.

Joshua Clarke

Joshua Clarke, 32 - Credit: Met Police

He is wanted by police following a reported robbery in Kensal Town in August last year.

The victim was befriended, then punched and kicked in order to steal mobile phones and a wallet worth £750.

The 32-year-old was last known to live in Westminster.

Swaleh Ahmed Swaleh

Swaleh Ahmed Swaleh, 23 - Credit: Met Police

Police want to speak with the 23-year-old, whose last known address was in Romford, in connection an armed robbery in Ilford last September.

The victim allegedly had a knife held to their throat and was robbed of a bicycle.

Mason Bradley Luxon

Mason Bradley Luxon, 24 - Credit: Met Police

Last known to live in Romford, the 24-year-old is wanted following an armed robbery in November 2019.

The victim was reportedly approached in Romford by three men with a knife, who demanded they hand over their property.

Ayman Ghazoini

Ayman Ghazoini, 22 - Credit: Met Police

The 22-year-old is wanted in connection with three violent robberies, including two in St John's Wood.

One of the St John's Wood incidents - which took place earlier this year - saw the victim reportedly robbed of bitcoin and jewellery.

The other occurred in November 2018 when cash was allegedly stolen at knifepoint.

Police say Ghazoini, whose last known address was in Ealing, is also wanted on recall to prison for breach of his license conditions.

Soufian Chafi

Soufian Chafi, 20 - Credit: Met Police

The 20-year-old is wanted after alleged aggravated vehicle taking and GBH with intent in Maida Hill last month.

A group reportedly chased the victim, stabbed him in the eye and stole his vehicle before later crashing it.

Police say Chafi, who was last known to live in Marylebone, is also wanted on recall to prison for breach of his licence conditions.

Anyone who sees any of these people is asked to call police on 101, or dial 999 if it’s an emergency.

People can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers completely anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org/.