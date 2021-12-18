Policing of town centre to be increased this Christmas after alleged 'fighting and tiles thrown from roofs'
- Credit: Google Maps
Reports of fighting in Romford town centre have prompted additional police officers to be deployed over the festive period.
Last weekend, police were called to alleged incidents of fighting and tiles being thrown from rooftops in South Street.
Two people were arrested and later bailed, according to Det Ch Supt Paul Trevers, interim commander of the Met Police in Havering, Redbridge and Barking and Dagenham.
Det Ch Supt Trevers said the local force was building a "real robust policing plan” for the town centre over Christmas and the new year.
Additional high-visibility foot patrol officers are to be placed in the town centre, working until 6am on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, including on Boxing Day and new year’s eve.
“Everybody wants to celebrate Christmas after the lockdown, but those celebrations should be sensible,” he said.
“They should be really careful with the Covid restrictions and they certainly shouldn't involve excessive alcohol abuse and public disorder.”
This comes after a new team of night marshals were deployed in Romford following reports of women being approached by strangers.
