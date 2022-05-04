A moped rider was arrested following a one-minute pursuit in Upminster - Credit: Havering Metropolitan Police Service

The rider of a reportedly stolen moped has been arrested following a police pursuit in Upminster yesterday.

Jack Hughes, of Aveley Road, has been charged with aggravated theft of a motor vehicle, failing to stop for police and driving without insurance, and two additional driving offences.

The 23-year-old rider was arrested after a police chase which was ended by the moped crashing into the side of the road.

Hughes was detained by officers at around 12.15pm in the afternoon of May 3.

He is due to appear at Barkingside Magistrates' Court on May 18.