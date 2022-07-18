News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News > Crime

Ilford man charged with murder after missing woman found in Upminster

Author Picture Icon

Emma Bartholomew

Published: 10:56 AM July 18, 2022
Hina Bashir, 21

Hina Bashir, 21 - Credit: Met Police

A man has been charged with murder after the body of a 21-year-old woman from Ilford was found in Upminster.

Mohammed Arslan, of Natal Road, Ilford, will appear at Stratford Magistrates’ Court today - Monday, July 18 - accused of killing Hina Bashir, who had been reported missing.

Hina's body was found in Folkes Lane in the early hours of yesterday morning (Sunday, July 17).

Met officer DCI Dave Whellams said: “My thoughts are with Hina’s family, who have suffered a terrible loss. We will provide them with whatever support we can.

“We are continuing our work to develop a full understanding of what happened to Hina, not just in recent days but in the weeks prior to this terrible incident.

“I would urge anyone who may have information which could assist us to come forward.”

Anyone with information can call police on 101, quoting the reference 2674/14JUL.

To remain 100 per cent anonymous, visit the Crimestoppers website or call 0800 555 111.

London Live News
Court Watch
Women's Safety
Havering News
Romford News
Ilford News

Don't Miss

Residents surround a car

'Peed off' residents wish 'dumped' car happy birthday after year on road

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
Two sheds and a tree were damaged by a fire that caused alarm in The Ridgeway, Harold Wood

London Live News

Harold Wood fire sparks panic among 999 callers

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
Ardleigh Green Road

Four 'uncharacteristic buildings' could be 'replaced' by nine flats

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
Two hectares of grass was destroyed in a fire in Suttons Lane, Hornchurch at the weekend

London Live News

Two hectares of grassland destroyed in Hornchurch blaze

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon