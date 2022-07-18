A man has been charged with murder after the body of a 21-year-old woman from Ilford was found in Upminster.

Mohammed Arslan, of Natal Road, Ilford, will appear at Stratford Magistrates’ Court today - Monday, July 18 - accused of killing Hina Bashir, who had been reported missing.

Hina's body was found in Folkes Lane in the early hours of yesterday morning (Sunday, July 17).

Met officer DCI Dave Whellams said: “My thoughts are with Hina’s family, who have suffered a terrible loss. We will provide them with whatever support we can.

“We are continuing our work to develop a full understanding of what happened to Hina, not just in recent days but in the weeks prior to this terrible incident.

“I would urge anyone who may have information which could assist us to come forward.”

Anyone with information can call police on 101, quoting the reference 2674/14JUL.

To remain 100 per cent anonymous, visit the Crimestoppers website or call 0800 555 111.