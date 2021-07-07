Romford family appeals for help finding puppy
- Credit: Aisha Wajid
A puppy has been reported as stolen from a Romford family, which is asking the community to help find her.
Owner Aisha Wajid told this paper that after she had put golden retriever Simmi up for sale online, a man and young boy turned up to buy her.
However, she said they ran off with the puppy without transferring the agreed £2,200 payment.
The police were called to Heather Glen at around 10pm on July 2.
Aisha had bought Simmi and another puppy three weeks before, but couldn't cope as she and her partner both worked full time.
You may also want to watch:
She explained the dogs were her first pets, and it was "too much" to handle both dogs.
"It's very sad because we wanted to sell Simmi to a good family," she added.
Most Read
- 1 'Little consideration of us': Backlash against development as council offers reassurance of 'positive change'
- 2 Changing high street: Closed Romford shops most missed by readers
- 3 King Harold pub boarded up years after tragedy - but closure unconfirmed
- 4 Romford MP accuses river boat service of 'unfair licensing advantage'
- 5 Champions of the maths world: Junior school pupils win global competition
- 6 Romford care home placed in special measures after 'inadequate' rating
- 7 'Ever since birth she's been ill': Family's housing plea after toddler gets sepsis for fifth time
- 8 TOWIE star Mike Hassini appears in court with Hornchurch co-defendant
- 9 Man charged with attempted murder after Hornchurch stabbing
- 10 Win a Euro 2020 final match ticket in mayor's Covid vaccine drive
"We don't know how they will look after her, and are worried for her safety."
The Met said enquiries are ongoing, and no arrests have been made.