Romford family appeals for help finding puppy

Published: 3:04 PM July 7, 2021

A puppy has been reported as stolen from a Romford family, which is asking the community to help find her.

Owner Aisha Wajid told this paper that after she had put golden retriever Simmi up for sale online, a man and young boy turned up to buy her.

The puppy is only a few months old - Credit: Aisha Wajid

However, she said they ran off with the puppy without transferring the agreed £2,200 payment.

The police were called to Heather Glen at around 10pm on July 2.

Aisha had bought Simmi and another puppy three weeks before, but couldn't cope as she and her partner both worked full time.

She explained the dogs were her first pets, and it was "too much" to handle both dogs.

Puppy Simmi was reported as stolen last week - Credit: Aisha Wajid

"It's very sad because we wanted to sell Simmi to a good family," she added.

"We don't know how they will look after her, and are worried for her safety."

The Met said enquiries are ongoing, and no arrests have been made.