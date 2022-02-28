Community crime alerts launched in Havering

The Havering OWL launch took place on February 18 at Romford Police Station. - Credit: Met Police

Communities can now get alerts about crime reported in their area.

People who are signed up to the Met’s free Online Watch Link (OWL) will be sent customised communications relating to where they live.

The initiative, which aims to keep communities safe and reduce crime, was launched on February 18 by Insp Dave Holgate, representatives from OWL and Havering Council.

Lead for Havering, Barking and Dagenham and Redbridge neighbourhood policing, Ch Insp Chris Nixon, said: “This is an excellent system for our safer neighbourhood teams in your area to communicate with you directly.

“As a resident you will get to hear directly from the police on incidents and events that may concern and matter to you.

“Content is dedicated to personal safety, crime and fraud prevention, local incidents, alerts for serious purposes, community intelligence, missing people and pandemics.”

OWL has already been operating in Barking and Dagenham and Redbridge.

To sign up, visit www.owl.co.uk.