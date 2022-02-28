News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News > Crime

Community crime alerts launched in Havering

Author Picture Icon

Chantelle Billson

Published: 12:14 PM February 28, 2022
Owl launch

The Havering OWL launch took place on February 18 at Romford Police Station. - Credit: Met Police

Communities can now get alerts about crime reported in their area.  

People who are signed up to the Met’s free Online Watch Link (OWL) will be sent customised communications relating to where they live.  

The initiative, which aims to keep communities safe and reduce crime, was launched on February 18 by Insp Dave Holgate, representatives from OWL and Havering Council.

Lead for Havering, Barking and Dagenham and Redbridge neighbourhood policing, Ch Insp Chris Nixon, said: “This is an excellent system for our safer neighbourhood teams in your area to communicate with you directly.  

“As a resident you will get to hear directly from the police on incidents and events that may concern and matter to you.  

“Content is dedicated to personal safety, crime and fraud prevention, local incidents, alerts for serious purposes, community intelligence, missing people and pandemics.”  

OWL has already been operating in Barking and Dagenham and Redbridge.

To sign up, visit www.owl.co.uk.  

Havering News

Don't Miss

A tree down on a parked van in Millfield Lane, by Hampstead Heath.

London Live News | Gallery

Gallery: Storm Eunice leaves trail of destruction across London

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Durham Arms

Flytipping hotspot at pub cleared as site's future remains uncertain

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
Robert Whitton, Founder and Chairman of Impact Capital Group on the site of the old Romford Ice Rink

Planning and Development

Number of homes proposed for former Romford Ice Rink site decreased

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
Stopped car

Knife Crime

Romford 76-year-old arrested after 'large machete' seized in car stop

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon