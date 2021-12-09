News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Police launch investigation into assembly member's email hack

Charles Thomson

Published: 6:00 PM December 9, 2021
London Assembly member Keith Prince

Keith Prince, London Assembly member for Havering and Redbridge, called police after his emails were hacked last week - Credit: Archant

Police are investigating after a London Assembly member reported that his emails had been compromised.

Keith Prince, Conservative member for Havering and Redbridge, called police after his emails were accessed and some were disseminated last weekend.

“On Tuesday, December 7, police received an allegation of unauthorised access and dissemination of emails,” the Met confirmed.

“There have been no arrests. Enquiries are ongoing.”

Mr Prince called the hack “outrageous”, telling the Recorder: “I just can’t believe anyone would be that low.”

He said a private investigation had identified the computer from which the emails were accessed.

He said it was a work computer which multiple people had access to, but would not say where it was kept.

“We are currently having the hard drive interrogated,” he said. “We believe we know who the perpetrator is. Once we have got that information, we will pass it to the police.”

