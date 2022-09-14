The local election took place in May - Credit: PA Wire/Press Association Images

An investigation into allegations of election fraud in Havering has been closed after the police found “no evidence” of wrongdoing.

Former independent councillor David Durant made two complaints to the Met Police after losing to the Conservatives in the Rainham and Wennington ward in the May local elections.

Mr Durant accused an unauthorised person of going behind the desks where volunteers were counting ballots – which should be off-limits to all but election officials.

The allegations were dealt with by the Met's special enquiry team, which was also tasked with investigating the Downing Street “partygate” gatherings.

A letter from the team has now said no irregularities have been found in their investigation.

Det Insp Trevor Normoyle told Mr Durant he had found no substance to the allegation that a bundle of 57 votes were “replaced” by a bundle of 54 postal votes.

He said Havering’s electoral services team have confirmed that a total of 10,179 votes were tallied, both in the first and second count.

He added: “This means that each and every constituent within Rainham and Wennington ward had their vote correctly counted and allocated.

“Your submission - that due to the fact the result changed between the first and second count means that there must be some irregularity or electoral fraud occurring - is not evidence of an offence.

“Should you have any actual evidence of an electoral offence having been committed over and above what you perceive ‘may have happened’, we will consider this.”

Furthermore, the detective inspector was satisfied the unauthorised person was only in the restricted area “for a very short period of time” after accidentally using the wrong door.

Since receiving the letter, Mr Durant has appealed for the police to take another look.

He said: “[The investigating officer] has merely accepted a claim ‘the votes tallied’!

“Except this is possible because the [alleged] fraud involved switching ballots, not simply adding or detracting ballots.”

A Met spokesperson said they have “nothing more to add” to their letter.

In May, newcomers Sarah Edwards, Sue Ospreay, and Jackie McArdle were elected to Rainham and Wennington ward.

Last week the trio defected to the Havering Residents' Association after complaining of a lack of support from the Conservatives during the Wennington fire in July.

Havering Council has been contacted for comment.