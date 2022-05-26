Exclusive

Detectives from the Met's Partygate squad will reportedly scrutinise CCTV from Romford's City Pavilion, as they investigate allegations about Havering Council's election count - Credit: Google Maps

Police will reportedly scrutinise CCTV from the City Pavilion in Romford as part of an investigation into Havering Council’s local election count.

Three politicians have told the Recorder that officers from the Special Enquiry Team - the unit which probed "partygate" - had told them about plans to obtain and analyse footage from the count venue.

Multiple allegations of electoral fraud in Rainham and Wennington are "being investigated", according to a police email seen by the Recorder.

The Met refused to comment on its progress and the City Pavilion declined to answer questions.

But an email sent by a detective from the Special Enquiry Team outlined its planned investigation.

“Enquiries are being made with the venue of the count and various persons connected," it said.

“Once that has been completed, we will begin to make contact with other witnesses who claim that they can provide evidence of a criminal offence.”

For more, read:

Final Havering ward election result announced after three counts

86-year-old couple 'disgusted' as post vote arrives after polling day