Police attend Romford burglary and discover cannabis farm
Police have uncovered a cannabis factory in a house in Romford.
Officers were scrambled to Seabrook Gardens last night, June 30, after neighbours reported a burglary in progress.
A resident said this morning that police were called after a van was seen parked up against the house, which neighbours believed was vacant.
“Officers attended and gained entry,” a Met Police spokesperson said.
“Inside they found a large quantity of cannabis plants and a crime scene was put in place.”
Despite searching the surrounding areas, police did not apprehend any alleged burglars.
Officers remained at the scene this morning.
“They showed us the plants,” said a neighbour. “They slid open the door on their van and they were inside. They were huge. They were about eight feet high. They reckoned it was a good quarter of a million quid’s worth.”
Police would not confirm the value of the drugs, saying: “Enquiries continue.”