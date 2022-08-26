News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News > Crime

Met Police extends bail again for Conservative MP accused of rape

person

Charles Thomson

Published: 2:40 PM August 26, 2022
Met Police Stock Image

A Conservative Member of Parliament will remain on bail for another two months while police continue to investigate multiple alleged sex offences - Credit: Archant

The Met Police has once again extended the bail of a Conservative MP arrested earlier this year on suspicion of a series of sexual offences.

The man, in his 50s, was arrested on May 17 on suspicion of rape, sexual assault, indecent assault, abuse of a position of trust and misconduct in a public office.

He was initially bailed until mid-June. His bail was then extended to mid-August.

The force has today announced that the Tory politician - who cannot be named for legal reasons - has had his bail extended again.

He will remain on bail until an unspecified date in mid-November.

The Met said officers from the Central Specialist Crime team were continuing to investigate the case.

The investigation was launched in January 2020, more than two years before the eventual arrest, after it was alleged that the MP had committed sex crimes in London between 2002 and 2009.

Most Read

  1. 1 Man in 50s dies after lorry overturned on A13 at Ferry Lane Interchange 
  2. 2 Havering GCSE results 2022: Live updates from across the borough
  3. 3 'Like they don’t care’: Romford mother on stress of alleged gas leak in apartment block – potentially undiscovered for 18 months
  1. 4 Arrests made after Rainham property searched amid oil protests
  2. 5 ‘Unreal’: Brentwood restaurant nominated in two categories at prestigious national industry awards
  3. 6 Beam Park station: Terms designed to ‘progress discussions’ decided upon by major stakeholders
  4. 7 Elizabeth line: Date confirmed for extension to services into central London
  5. 8 Three-day music, food and arts celebration in Romford could become annual event, says organiser
  6. 9 Can you answer these GCSE questions designed for 16-year-olds?
  7. 10 Romford station upgrade completed: New lifts installed, entrances revamped and ticket office relocated

"Enquiries are ongoing," a Met Police spokesperson said. 

UK Government
Metropolitan Police
Investigations
London

Don't Miss

The incident is said to have occurred on Shepherds Hill, Harold Wood, on August 4

Inquest opens into biker's death after collision 'involving' Kem Cetinay

Ben Lynch

Author Picture Icon
The applicant said they hope the proposed restaurant will encourage the community to have “lovely times together”

African restaurant hoping to develop community may be coming to Rainham

Ben Lynch

Author Picture Icon
Multiple sightings of dead fish have been reported in Harrow Lodge Park, in Hornchurch

Havering Council

Concern as dead fish spotted in Harrow Lodge Park lake

Ben Lynch

Author Picture Icon
Queen's Hospital

Queen's Hospital

Inquest: Hospital failures left brain damaged patient with severe wound

Charles Thomson

person