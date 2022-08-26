Met Police extends bail again for Conservative MP accused of rape
- Credit: Archant
The Met Police has once again extended the bail of a Conservative MP arrested earlier this year on suspicion of a series of sexual offences.
The man, in his 50s, was arrested on May 17 on suspicion of rape, sexual assault, indecent assault, abuse of a position of trust and misconduct in a public office.
He was initially bailed until mid-June. His bail was then extended to mid-August.
The force has today announced that the Tory politician - who cannot be named for legal reasons - has had his bail extended again.
He will remain on bail until an unspecified date in mid-November.
The Met said officers from the Central Specialist Crime team were continuing to investigate the case.
The investigation was launched in January 2020, more than two years before the eventual arrest, after it was alleged that the MP had committed sex crimes in London between 2002 and 2009.
Most Read
- 1 Man in 50s dies after lorry overturned on A13 at Ferry Lane Interchange
- 2 Havering GCSE results 2022: Live updates from across the borough
- 3 'Like they don’t care’: Romford mother on stress of alleged gas leak in apartment block – potentially undiscovered for 18 months
- 4 Arrests made after Rainham property searched amid oil protests
- 5 ‘Unreal’: Brentwood restaurant nominated in two categories at prestigious national industry awards
- 6 Beam Park station: Terms designed to ‘progress discussions’ decided upon by major stakeholders
- 7 Elizabeth line: Date confirmed for extension to services into central London
- 8 Three-day music, food and arts celebration in Romford could become annual event, says organiser
- 9 Can you answer these GCSE questions designed for 16-year-olds?
- 10 Romford station upgrade completed: New lifts installed, entrances revamped and ticket office relocated
"Enquiries are ongoing," a Met Police spokesperson said.