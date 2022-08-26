Met Police extends bail again for Conservative MP accused of rape

A Conservative Member of Parliament will remain on bail for another two months while police continue to investigate multiple alleged sex offences - Credit: Archant

The Met Police has once again extended the bail of a Conservative MP arrested earlier this year on suspicion of a series of sexual offences.

The man, in his 50s, was arrested on May 17 on suspicion of rape, sexual assault, indecent assault, abuse of a position of trust and misconduct in a public office.

He was initially bailed until mid-June. His bail was then extended to mid-August.

The force has today announced that the Tory politician - who cannot be named for legal reasons - has had his bail extended again.

He will remain on bail until an unspecified date in mid-November.

The Met said officers from the Central Specialist Crime team were continuing to investigate the case.

The investigation was launched in January 2020, more than two years before the eventual arrest, after it was alleged that the MP had committed sex crimes in London between 2002 and 2009.

"Enquiries are ongoing," a Met Police spokesperson said.