Police encourage women to sign up for 'walk and talks' with female officers

Just seven walk and talks have taken place in Havering since the scheme was launched in December. - Credit: Met Police

Police in Havering are asking the borough’s women to share their experiences and safety concerns with officers.

The Met’s East Area BCU, which includes Havering, are encouraging more women to sign up for ‘walk and talks’, in which they can join female officers on tours of the area explaining where they feel unsafe.

Since the beginning of December, just seven walk and talks have taken place in the borough.

Inspector Kim Cope, who leads the local initiative, said: “By connecting local women to local female police officers through the Walk and Talk initiative, we can improve our understanding of the experiences of local women and take the right steps to improve women’s safety.

“We are actively encouraging ladies to come forward and sign up to walk with our local officers and point out areas of concern”.

Last year, the force recorded 173 reports of rape offences in the borough, the highest annual figure on record.

If you are interested in taking part in a walk and talk, police ask that you email EAMailbox-.WalkandTalk@met.police.uk