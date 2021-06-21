Men to face charges after alleged Brentwood New Year's Eve rave

Published: 1:42 PM June 21, 2021

Three men from Romford, Rainham and Brentwood are due to face charges in connection with an alleged "rave-type gathering" in East Horndon on New Year’s Eve.

Essex Police have been investigating an alleged unlicensed music event in Brentwood at All Saints Church on the last day of last year.

John Galsworthy, 40, of Denholme Walk, Rainham; Jonathan Hedges, 33, of Pondfield Lane, Brentwood; and Jay Davis, 35, of Chase Cross Road, Romford will appear at Basildon Magistrates’ Court on July 22.

Adam Maxy, 28, of High Street, Wickford, is also due in court.

The men will face charges of holding or being involved in holding a rave-type gathering of more than 30 persons indoors in a Tier 4 area", with Mr Davis also due to face a charge of perverting the course of justice.

Another man has already accepted a £10,000 fine for allegedly being an organiser.

The police force also thanked the public for their support in providing information about images they released of individuals it wanted to identify in connection to the investigation.

Thanks to information provided, Essex Police said it has progressed inquiries for 33 of the images, including naming 24 people and issuing seven fixed penalty notices.

Ch Insp Ant Alcock, district commander for Brentwood and Epping Forest, said: “The response has shown that our communities wanted us to pursue these individuals and this is one of the key reasons we did so.

“The recent news surrounding the delay in easing of restrictions reiterates the need for us all to be responsible and play our part in keeping people safe.

"We are always grateful for the support you show us.”