Men sought in connection with grandfather's killing on second anniversary

Robert Powell's mother called him "an awesome person with a smile that still warms my heart" - Credit: Essex Police

Police have renewed an appeal to trace three men with east London links in connection with the fatal shooting of a grandfather.

Nana Oppong, 41, from Stratford, Israar Shah, 36, from Brentwood and Temitope Adeyinka, 37, also from Stratford, are believed to have been involved in the killing of 50-year-old Robert Powell, Essex Police said.

Robert, who had three children and two grandchildren, was shot multiple times outside an address in Water Lane, Roydon, during the early hours of June 13 2020 and died in hospital the following day.

Nana Oppong - Credit: Essex Police

On the second anniversary of his death, his mother wrote an open letter urging anyone with information to come forward.

She said: “My son was an awesome person with a smile that still warms my heart.

"He was a well-loved son, brother, nephew, uncle, cousin and friend to many, and we all love and miss him.

“I can only pray and plead to the conscience of anyone who has information, no matter how small, to contact Essex Police.

"It has been two years now, and we, the family of Robert Christopher Powell, are asking you to please look into your hearts and help us find closure."

Temitope Adeyinka - Credit: Essex Police

Essex Police said Oppong is also known as Enz, is 5ft 6ins tall and has links to east London.

But the force said recent information suggests that he may now live abroad.

Shah, who also goes by the name Slick, is 6ft 1ins, of a slim build and is known to have links to east London, including Romford.

Adeyinka, also known as Limo, is 5ft 8ins, of a medium build and has links to east London, in particular Stratford and Bow.

Israar Shah - Credit: Essex Police

The force said its investigation has seen officers take 119 statements, seize 661 exhibits and view more than 194 hours of CCTV footage.

Senior investigating officer, Det Supt Stephen Jennings, said: “We will not stop until those responsible are found and brought to justice.

“A dedicated team of officers and staff are still carrying out extensive enquiries to progress our investigation and we welcome any new information, no matter how minor you think it may be.

“It’s never too late to make a difference and help Robert’s family.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 referencing incident 42/84970/20 or make a report on the Essex Police website essex.police.uk/.

People can also contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or by making a report at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.