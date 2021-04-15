Men sent to prison over death of schoolboy Harvey Tyrrell

Published: 4:01 PM April 15, 2021 Updated: 4:43 PM April 15, 2021

An electrician and a pub landlord have both been sent to prison following the tragic death of a seven-year-old boy.

Colin Naylor and David Bearman were sentenced to 12 months and nine years in prison respectively following a hearing at Snaresbrook Crown Court today (Thursday, April 15).

Harold Wood schoolboy Harvey Tyrrell was electrocuted and killed after grasping a metal railing while sitting on a defective garden light at the King Harold pub in Harold Wood on September 11, 2018.

Naylor, from Hockly Road in Rayleigh, installed the defective lights in question, while brother-in-law Bearman was the pub landlord. Naylor was unanimously acquitted of manslaughter by gross negligence but found guilty of a breach of the Health and Safety Work Act.

Bearman was sentenced for manslaughter by gross negligence and abstracting electricity, having pleaded guilty to both charges.

It was found that Naylor, 74, had failed to "take reasonable care to limit the risk or prevent the danger of serious injury or death" in how he had installed the garden lights.

Sentencing judge Martyn Zeidman QC said the evidence presented drove the conclusion that Naylor was "aware of the risk of death but chose to turn a blind eye to it".

Stating he was "unable to accept" much of the former electrician's evidence, the judge resisted the request of defence barrister Graham Trembath QC that any custodial sentence be suspended.

He said: "In my view, in the circumstances of this case, appropriate punishment can only be achieved by immediate custody."

Assessing Naylor's culpability as "high", Judge Zeidman regarded him as having shown "wilful blindness" to the risk.

He also rejected an application - made by Mr Trembath - to have Naylor's sentence suspended pending an appeal to the Court of Appeal.

Bearman, of Ardleigh Green Road, Hornchurch, was given the nine-year prison term - with a 15 per cent reduction in credit of his guilty plea - with no additional sentence for the charge of abstracting electricity.

Judge Zeidman told 73-year-old Bearman: "In short, you gambled with the lives of your customers. Putting money over safety. This is a bad case and one in which you put your love of money over the safety of your clientele."

Defence barrister Neil Fitzgibbon described Bearman as a "broken man consumed by guilt", adding that "no sentence can undo the wrong, or diminish the guilt he feels".

The judge stated Bearman should be given a sentence that reflects his "very high culpability" in the case, demonstrated by "a blatant disregard for a very high risk of death".

Colin Naylor and David Bearman have been sentenced for their roles in the death of schoolboy Harvey Tyrrell. - Credit: Met Police

Prior to the sentences being handed down, Harvey's mum Danielle Jones read her statement to the court, while prosecutor Duncan Penny QC read the same for father Lewis Tyrrell.

Ms Jones said: "When Harvey passed away he was an only child. Now he has a baby brother, Jackson, who has just turned one. It's hard to explain in words how it feels to lose Harvey. It's a bizarre feeling."

There are "days I don't want to get out of bed", she said, but "to get justice for Harvey, I have to keep going".

"How are we meant to live a normal life after this?," Ms Jones asked.

The statements of both parents expressed anger at what they consider to be a lack of "remorse" from Naylor and Bearman.

Mr Tyrrell's statement read: "I feel like a part of me died when Harvey did.

"Losing a child is one of the hardest things in the world, but because it was sudden we didn't have a chance to say goodbye."

He vowed to spend "the rest of his life trying to honour" Harvey's memory, adding that he believes infant son Jackson has "saved" him.

Judge Zeidman paid tribute to the family, crediting Harvey's parents for conducting themselves with "incredible dignity and strength".

Echoing their sentiments, he vowed that Harvey's name "will never be forgotten".