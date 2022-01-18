Company dismisses 'unscrupulous individuals' reportedly caught flytipping in Rainham

A civil engineering company has dismissed "unscrupulous individuals" accused of dumping waste in Rainham.

Ryan Avatt, who has lived on Eastwood Drive for four years, says he captured the moment in December when contractors of Marlborough Highways discarded the waste outside his property on camera.

The CCTV footage allegedly showed workers disposing of construction waste in bushes adjacent to Eastwood Drive.

Having viewed the footage, Ryan contacted the company to call on them to clear it up.

A spokesperson for Marlborough Highways said the waste was removed "by lunchtime" on the same day Ryan raised the issue.

They added: “We are very disappointed that this situation has arisen despite stringent supply chain approval and management and our robust supervision.

“Unfortunately, on this occasion, unscrupulous individuals have failed to adhere to our very high standards and accordingly, these individuals are no longer in our supply chain, having been dismissed.”

According to data from 2020 to 2021 released by the government’s Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, England dealt with 1.13 million flytipping incidents, an increase of 16 per cent from the amount reported in 2019 to 2020.

The 45-year-old claims since moving to Eastwood Drive he has witnessed “a lot” of flytipping down his road.

Ryan said: "No one likes to see flytipping, but it happens a lot these days.

“I wasn’t impressed by it.”

Marlborough Highways' spokesperson said once the issue was raised, its operational staff working in Havering have been “reminded of their duties and responsibilities regarding the correct disposal of construction waste and the strict consequences of not adhering to company requirements”.

Working in the construction industry himself, Ryan added: “It’s good that they came, took responsibility and cleared it up and they did a good job of cleaning it up.

“Management can’t be everywhere, so they rely of those working for them to do a good job.”

Marlborough Highways spokesperson added: “Marlborough is proud of the significant public realm improvements it is delivering to the borough [Havering] and is very disappointed that this situation has arisen.”



