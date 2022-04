Do you know where Joseph Knight is? The 22-year-old is wanted by Essex Police on a recall to prison - Credit: Essex Police

A man with links to Romford and Hornchurch is wanted on recall to prison.

Essex Police are appealing for help to find 22-year-old Joseph Knight, who is also linked to Rochford, Southend and Leigh-on-Sea.

He is white, has blonde curly hair, and is around 5ft 8ins tall.

Anyone who sees Knight is asked to call 999.