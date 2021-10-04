Man wanted in connection with harassment in Brentwood

Published: 5:11 PM October 4, 2021

Essex Police want to speak with the above-named man in connection with a harassment investigation in Brentwood. - Credit: Essex Police

A man is wanted in connection with a harassment in Brentwood.

Essex Police wish to speak with Mohammed Hussain, who also goes by the names Mohammed Ahmed, Mohammed Javaid and Sufi Miah.

The 49-year-old - who has previously given his age as 50, 54, and 55 - is 5ft 7ins tall and of medium build.

He has thinning black hair and scars on his right eyebrow and eye and left eyebrow and eye.

Mr Hussain has a 10cm scar on his left forearm and a circular scar on his right forearm.

He also has links to the East London area.

If you have any information about where he is, you can submit a report online at essex.police.uk or use the live chat button to speak to an online operator between 7am and 11pm.

Alternatively, call the police on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.