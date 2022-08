Met Police officers were called to Redruth Road last night - Credit: Google

A man in his 40s was stabbed in Harold Hill last night.

Met Police officers were called to Redruth Road at just before 7.30pm yesterday (August 17) to reports of a stabbing.

The man was taken to hospital, where his condition is believed to not be life-threatening.

There have not been any arrests yet, and enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone who has information should call 101 with CAD 6939/17 Aug.