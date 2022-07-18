News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News > Crime

No arrests after man stabbed in Romford over the weekend

Cash Boyle

Published: 10:03 AM July 18, 2022
Updated: 11:21 AM July 18, 2022
Stabbing on Exchange Street in Romford

Police were called at 5.49pm on Friday, July 15, reports of a stabbing on Exchange Street in Romford - Credit: MPS

A man suffered injuries after being stabbed in Romford over the weekend.

The police were called to Exchange Street at 5.49pm on Friday, July 15, amid reports of a stabbing.

Officers attended alongside paramedics and found a 27-year-old man with a stab wound.

He was taken to an east London hospital where his condition was assessed as non-life changing.

Initial enquiries suggest the incident took place in nearby Chandlers Way.

At this early stage there have been no arrests.

Anyone with information who has not spoken to police should call 101, with the reference 5996/15JUL.

To remain 100 per cent anonymous, visit the Crimestoppers website or call 0800 555 111.

London Live News
Knife Crime
Metropolitan Police
Romford News
Havering News

