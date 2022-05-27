News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Man stabbed in head in reported Hornchurch robbery

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Brookes

Published: 9:48 AM May 27, 2022
Police were called to reports of a stabbing in Laburnum Avenue, Hornchurch early this morning (Friday, May 27)

Police were called to reports of a stabbing in Laburnum Avenue, Hornchurch early this morning (Friday, May 27) - Credit: Google

A man was stabbed in the head during a reported robbery in Hornchurch overnight.

The man, aged in his 30s, was found with a stab injury after police were called to Laburnum Avenue at 2.43am this morning (May 27).

The victim was reportedly approached by a group of people who assaulted him and stole his watch.

Police say the man was taken to hospital where his injuries were assessed as not life-threatening.

A Met spokesperson said: "Enquiries to establish the circumstances are ongoing.

"No arrests have been made."

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 101 and quote the reference CAD 673/27May.

To remain completely anonymous, visit the Crimestoppers website or call 0800 555 111.

