Appeal after £9,000 racing bike stolen from train
A £9,000 racing bike was stolen from a train at Upminster station.
Shortly before 9.50am on March 17, the owner of the high-value bike was travelling on a c2c train from Fenchurch Street.
A man got on the train at West Ham and as the train pulled in at Upminster, grabbed the racing bike and ran off the train and out of the station.
The Met Police have released an image of a man they believe could assist with their investigation into the incident.
Officers believe he may have information which could help their investigation.
Anyone who recognises him or has any information is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 2100016930.
Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
