Man, 18, released on bail after alleged Hornchurch threats of acid attack

Sally Patterson

Published: 5:32 PM September 1, 2021   
An 18-year-old man has been bailed following arrest in Hornchurch last week - Credit: MPS

A man has been released on bail following threats of an acid attack in Hornchurch.

Police were called on Friday (August 27) at about 10pm to reports of a man in his 20s allegedly being threatened with acid by a group of three in High Street, Hornchurch.

Officers attended, and an 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon and public order.

He was taken to an east London police station and was bailed to return in late September.

Nobody was injured.

Anyone with information or footage relating to this incident has been asked to call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting 480/27.

