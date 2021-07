Published: 3:09 PM July 12, 2021

Police were called to Gooshays Drive on Saturday evening - Credit: Jeff Garnett

A 40-year-old man was found with "non-life-threatening" injuries on Saturday evening.

Police were called at approximately 6.04pm on Saturday (July 10) to Gooshays Drive to reports of an assault.

The Met said enquiries remain ongoing and no arrests have been made.