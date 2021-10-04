Jailed former TV presenter given further 10-year sentence for rape

Published: 11:35 AM October 4, 2021

A former TV presenter currently jailed for killing two people in a Harold Wood collision has been sentenced to a further ten years' in prison after being convicted of rape. - Credit: Met Police

A jailed former children's TV presenter has been given a further ten-year prison sentence for rape.

Paul Ballard, of Theydon Bois, was handed the lengthy jail term at a hearing on Friday (October 1) at Chelmsford Crown Court.

This comes after Ballard was found guilty of rape, attempted rape, assault, criminal damage and threats to kill at the same court on July 30.

On September 19, 2020, Ballard attacked a woman shortly after 5am at a hotel in Hatfield Heath.

During the incident, he told the victim: “Your life is ending. You’re dying tonight.”

You may also want to watch:

Ballard claimed the encounter was consensual and denied threatening the victim.

However, a jury found Ballard guilty on all counts.

The 39-year-old is already in prison serving a separate nine-year sentence for causing the deaths of two people in an eight-car collision in February last year.

Ballard - found to have taken "significant amounts" of cocaine before the crash - pleaded guilty to causing the deaths of Eileen Haskell and Richard Trezise.

The former presenter of GMTV's Diggit programme from 1998 to 2002 was driving at up to 104mph when he smashed into his victims in Squirrels Heath Road.

This latest sentence - handed down for the rape conviction - will run consecutively to the time already being served for the earlier offence.

Speaking after Friday's sentencing, the leading investigator Det Con Dan Lambert said: “Today, Ballard has been sentenced to ten years in jail after subjecting the woman to a terrifying ordeal.

“Our priority throughout this investigation has been ensuring her welfare and securing justice for her. The strength she has shown has been remarkable throughout.

“As a force, we take crimes against women and girls extremely seriously and I am very proud to have played a part in securing justice for Ballard’s victim and he will now spend a significant amount of time behind bars as a result."

Essex Police say the victim has been supported for the last 12 months by specialist officers.



