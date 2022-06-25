Police were called around 12.45am on Saturday to reports of a man being struck by a car in Latimer Drive, Hornchurch. - Credit: Google

A man is in a critical condition in hospital after a hit and run in Hornchurch overnight.

Police believe a car was deliberately driven at the man, aged in his 20s, in Latimer Drive in the early hours of this morning - Saturday, June 25.

The Met says officers were called around 12.45am to reports of a man injured after being struck by a vehicle.

His next of kin have been informed.

A Met spokesperson said: "The car did not stop at the scene and, at this stage, officers believe it was deliberately driven at the man.

"Officers are maintaining a presence and providing reassurance to the local community in the area."

No arrests have been made and police continue to investigation the circumstances of the incident.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact police on 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote the reference number CAD265/25June.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously via crimestoppers-uk.org or 0800 555 111.