Harold Hill man up in court next month after alleged police officer assault

Sally Patterson

Published: 5:31 PM March 9, 2022
Inner London crown court

Luke Gibson, of Dartfields, will appear at Inner London Crown Court next month - Credit: Google Maps

A Harold Hill man will face court next month after allegedly assaulting two police officers in Romford last week.

Luke Gibson, of Dartfields, will appear at the Inner London Crown Court on April 5, having been hit with multiple charges relating to offences reportedly committed last Wednesday (March 2).

Gibson, 30, was arrested the same day and charged with two counts of GBH, attempted GBH and possession of an offensive weapon.

He was also charged with two counts of threatening with an offensive weapon and possession of cannabis.

Gibson's case was sent to the crown court after Gibson appeared before Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court last Friday (March 4).

The court confirmed that no pleas were entered at this stage.

London Live News
Metropolitan Police
Harold Hill News
Havering News

