A man has been found not guilty of an attempted murder incident in Brentwood more than four years ago.

Martin Stokes, 28, of no fixed address, was found not guilty of attempted murder or GBH with intent on Friday (January 21) following a trial at Basildon Crown Court.

He was originally charged with attempted murder, two counts of ABH, dangerous driving and violent disorder.

The charges relate to an incident on April 2 2017, at 3.10am, when three people were in collision with a vehicle outside The Sugar Hut, in Brentwood High Street, Essex Police said.

They were all taken to hospital with serious injuries.

In June 2021, Stokes pleaded guilty to two counts of ABH and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

He pleaded not guilty to attempted murder.

He is due to be sentenced for his guilty pleas on Monday (January 24).