News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News > Crime

Man found not guilty of attempted murder in Brentwood

Author Picture Icon

Nathalie Raffray

Published: 3:57 PM January 22, 2022
 Martin Stokes

Martin Stokes - Credit: Essex Police

A man has been found not guilty of an attempted murder incident in Brentwood more than four years ago.

Martin Stokes, 28, of no fixed address, was found not guilty of attempted murder or GBH with intent on Friday (January 21) following a trial at Basildon Crown Court.

He was originally charged with attempted murder, two counts of ABH, dangerous driving and violent disorder.

The charges relate to an incident on April 2 2017, at 3.10am, when three people were in collision with a vehicle outside The Sugar Hut, in Brentwood High Street, Essex Police said.

They were all taken to hospital with serious injuries. 

In June 2021, Stokes pleaded guilty to two counts of ABH and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

He pleaded not guilty to attempted murder.

Most Read

  1. 1 Aldi given nod to open at former Mothercare branch in Romford
  2. 2 Car park killing: John Avers the 'best friend' of hitman, court hears
  3. 3 Hornchurch Japanese restaurant rejects licensing officer's advice over late opening application
  1. 4 Aklu Plaza submits plans to convert third floor into banqueting suite
  2. 5 Romford's South Street reacts to BBC licence fee announcement
  3. 6 NHS staff protest mandatory vaccinations outside Queen's Hospital
  4. 7 Travel Bulletin: Havering, Redbridge, Barking and Dagenham
  5. 8 Construction company asks to make changes to approved 40-flat development in Romford
  6. 9 Mum-of-two honoured by US president Joe Biden
  7. 10 Rainham councillors publish 'plan B' for Beam Park transport links

He is due to be sentenced for his guilty pleas on Monday (January 24).

London Live News
Brentwood News
Romford News
Essex News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Sylvyan Avenue in Hornchurch; water tower visible centre-left.

Planning

Plan for homes by listed tower rumoured to cover monks’ escape tunnel

Daniel Gayne

person
Met police stood in yellow visas

London Live News

Man and woman arrested following Hornchurch stabbing

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
The borough’s most profitable camera is installed at the exit of B&Q Romford onto Tangent Link, Harold Hill. 

Havering Council

Havering drivers pay more than £12m in traffic fines in less than a decade

Josh Mellor Local Democracy Reporter

person
Fire crews freed a driver who was trapped inside their vehicle, after a crash between two cars in Elm Park Avenue, Hornchurch

London Live News

Fire crews free trapped driver after Hornchurch car crash

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon