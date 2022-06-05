Man dies from stab injury in Romford
Published: 3:06 PM June 5, 2022
- Credit: PA WIRE
A man in his mid-twenties has died after an incident in Romford.
Yesterday (June 4) police were called by the London Ambulance Service just after 11.30am to reports of a man with a stab injury in Bosworth Crescent.
London’s Air Ambulance also attended, but despite efforts of police and paramedics the man, thought to be in his mid-twenties, was pronounced dead at the scene.
His death is being treated as unexplained and a Met Spokesperson said “at this stage it is not being treated as suspicious”.
His next of kin are informed.
A file will be prepared for the coroner.