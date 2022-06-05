Man dies from stab injury in Romford

A man in his mid-twenties has died after an incident in Romford.

Yesterday (June 4) police were called by the London Ambulance Service just after 11.30am to reports of a man with a stab injury in Bosworth Crescent.

London’s Air Ambulance also attended, but despite efforts of police and paramedics the man, thought to be in his mid-twenties, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His death is being treated as unexplained and a Met Spokesperson said “at this stage it is not being treated as suspicious”.

His next of kin are informed.

A file will be prepared for the coroner.