Romford Recorder > News > Crime

Man dies from stab injury in Romford

Chantelle Billson

Published: 3:06 PM June 5, 2022
A nine-year-old boy was taken to hospital after being hit by a car

Police were called on Saturday, June 4 - Credit: PA WIRE

A man in his mid-twenties has died after an incident in Romford. 

Yesterday (June 4) police were called by the London Ambulance Service just after 11.30am to reports of a man with a stab injury in Bosworth Crescent.  

London’s Air Ambulance also attended, but despite efforts of police and paramedics the man, thought to be in his mid-twenties, was pronounced dead at the scene.  

His death is being treated as unexplained and a Met Spokesperson said “at this stage it is not being treated as suspicious”.  

His next of kin are informed.  

A file will be prepared for the coroner.  

London Live News
Knife Crime
Romford News

