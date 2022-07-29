Man dies after suffering gunshot injuries in Harold Hill
Published: 3:09 PM July 29, 2022
A man has died in Harold Hill after suffering gunshot injuries today (July 29).
The Met Police were called just after 11.40am to reports of a man suffering gunshot injuries in a car park in Tangent Link.
Officers and the London Ambulance Service attended, Scotland Yard said.
The man was pronounced dead just after midday.
A cordon is in place and his death is not being treated as suspicious.
Officers are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.
A file will be prepared for the coroner.