Romford Recorder > News > Crime

Man dies after suffering gunshot injuries in Harold Hill

Chantelle Billson

Published: 3:09 PM July 29, 2022
Police were called to a collision in Mawney Road, Romford on Sunday, November 29. Picture: Met Police

The man was pronounced dead just after midday today (July 29) - Credit: MPS

A man has died in Harold Hill after suffering gunshot injuries today (July 29). 

The Met Police were called just after 11.40am to reports of a man suffering gunshot injuries in a car park in Tangent Link. 

Officers and the London Ambulance Service attended, Scotland Yard said.

The man was pronounced dead just after midday. 

A cordon is in place and his death is not being treated as suspicious.

Officers are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

A file will be prepared for the coroner.

Gun crime
Harold Hill News

