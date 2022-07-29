Man dies after suffering gunshot injuries in Harold Hill

The man was pronounced dead just after midday today (July 29) - Credit: MPS

A man has died in Harold Hill after suffering gunshot injuries today (July 29).

The Met Police were called just after 11.40am to reports of a man suffering gunshot injuries in a car park in Tangent Link.

Officers and the London Ambulance Service attended, Scotland Yard said.

The man was pronounced dead just after midday.

A cordon is in place and his death is not being treated as suspicious.

Officers are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

A file will be prepared for the coroner.