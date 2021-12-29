Man charged with murder after deaths of two teens appears in court
Published: 12:00 PM December 29, 2021
A 20-year-old has appeared in court charged with the murder of two 16-year-old boys.
Charlie Preston and Frankie Gater died after an incident in Regency Court at around 1.30am on October 24.
Frankie Watson, who is a labourer, appeared before Basildon Crown Court on December 23 to face charges.
These also include the attempted murder of a third boy, who cannot be named due to reporting restrictions, and with possession of an offensive weapon.
The 20-year-old, of Baker Street, Orsett, was not asked to enter pleas.
He was remanded in custody and his next hearing is due to take place on March 29.
A provisional trial date was set for August 22.
Additional reporting by PA.