Man charged with murder after deaths of two teens appears in court

Frankie Watson, 20, has been charged with the murders of Charlie Preston and Frankie Gater. - Credit: Essex Police

A 20-year-old has appeared in court charged with the murder of two 16-year-old boys.

Charlie Preston and Frankie Gater died after an incident in Regency Court at around 1.30am on October 24.

Frankie Watson, who is a labourer, appeared before Basildon Crown Court on December 23 to face charges.

These also include the attempted murder of a third boy, who cannot be named due to reporting restrictions, and with possession of an offensive weapon.

The 20-year-old, of Baker Street, Orsett, was not asked to enter pleas.

He was remanded in custody and his next hearing is due to take place on March 29.

A provisional trial date was set for August 22.

Additional reporting by PA.