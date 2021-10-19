Man charged with multiple child exploitation offences to stand trial

Published: 10:49 AM October 19, 2021

A man from Hornchurch who has been charged with multiple counts of child exploitation is due to stand trial next week.

Michael Duncan, of Diban Avenue, is set to appear at the Old Bailey on Monday, October 25.

The 23-year-old was charged on September 16, 2019 with multiple offences and appeared at Barkingside Magistrates' Court on October 4 of that year where he entered a plea of not guilty.

Duncan’s charges include two counts of engaging in sexual communication with a child, attempting to cause/incite a girl aged 13 to 15 to engage in sexual activity, attempting to meet a girl under 16 following grooming and causing a child aged 13 to 15 to watch/look at an image of sexual activity.

Additionally, Duncan is charged with making an indecent photograph of a child, and three counts of possessing “extreme pornographic” images portraying a sexual act involving animals.



