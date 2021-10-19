News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News > Crime

Man charged with multiple child exploitation offences to stand trial

Author Picture Icon

Chantelle Billson

Published: 10:49 AM October 19, 2021   
Too few officers have passed their advanced driving tests

Too few officers have passed their advanced driving tests - Credit: Metropolitan Police

A man from Hornchurch who has been charged with multiple counts of child exploitation is due to stand trial next week.

Michael Duncan, of Diban Avenue, is set to appear at the Old Bailey on Monday, October 25.  

The 23-year-old was charged on September 16, 2019 with multiple offences and appeared at Barkingside Magistrates' Court on October 4 of that year where he entered a plea of not guilty.  

Duncan’s charges include two counts of engaging in sexual communication with a child, attempting to cause/incite a girl aged 13 to 15 to engage in sexual activity, attempting to meet a girl under 16 following grooming and causing a child aged 13 to 15 to watch/look at an image of sexual activity.  

Additionally, Duncan is charged with making an indecent photograph of a child, and three counts of possessing “extreme pornographic” images portraying a sexual act involving animals.  


Hornchurch News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Jesy Nelson arrives at Global's studios in Leicester Square, London, to support Global's Make Some N

Romford's Jesy Nelson denies 'blackfishing' accusations

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
Jesy Nelson arrives at Global's studios in Leicester Square, London, to support Global's Make Some N

Romford celebrity scandals: Stars who hit headlines for the wrong reasons

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
Unhappy resident, Kenneth Holdworth, 75, says Globe Road is an "accident waiting to happen". 

'Accident waiting to happen': Neighbours on 'traffic carnage' around school

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
Planning applications roundup

Planning and Development

What development plans were recently submitted, approved or rejected?

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon