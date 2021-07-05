News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Man charged with attempted murder after Hornchurch stabbing

Author Picture Icon

Cash Boyle

Published: 4:26 PM July 5, 2021    Updated: 4:49 PM July 5, 2021
Police were called to a collision in Mawney Road, Romford on Sunday, November 29. Picture: Met Polic

Robin Faroque has been charged with attempted murder following the stabbing of an 18-year-old girl at the Sainsbury's car park in Billet Lane on June 28. - Credit: MPS

A man has been charged with attempted murder after a woman was stabbed in Hornchurch.

Police were called to the Sainsbury's car park in Billet Lane at around 4.10pm on June 28 to reports of a stabbing.

Robin Faroque was arrested at the scene, and has since been charged with attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon.

The 27-year-old, of Brock Place in Bow, appeared at the Old Bailey on Wednesday (June 30) in relation to these charges.

He was remanded in custody and will appear before the same court on Wednesday, July 28.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment where she remains; her condition is not life-threatening.

