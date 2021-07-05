Man charged with attempted murder after Hornchurch stabbing

Published: 4:26 PM July 5, 2021 Updated: 4:49 PM July 5, 2021

A man has been charged with attempted murder after a woman was stabbed in Hornchurch.

Police were called to the Sainsbury's car park in Billet Lane at around 4.10pm on June 28 to reports of a stabbing.

Robin Faroque was arrested at the scene, and has since been charged with attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon.

The 27-year-old, of Brock Place in Bow, appeared at the Old Bailey on Wednesday (June 30) in relation to these charges.

He was remanded in custody and will appear before the same court on Wednesday, July 28.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment where she remains; her condition is not life-threatening.