Man charged with attempted murder after 23-year-old stabbed in Hornchurch
- Credit: Ken Mears
A man has been charged after a 23-year-old was stabbed at a pub in Hornchurch.
At about midnight on Saturday (July 23), the Met Police were called to High Street, Hornchurch because a 23-year-old man had been stabbed.
He was taken to an east London hospital with stab wounds that were assessed as not life-threatening.
Phillip Kemps, 29, of Redbridge, appeared at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court today (July 26) charged with attempted murder.
He was remanded in custody and will next appear in court - at a court to be determined - on August 22.
The Met Police said it is aware of a video being shared on social media, and has reminded the public that if it is continued to be shared, posted or published, it could risk prejudicing future court proceedings.