Man charged with attempted murder after 23-year-old stabbed in Hornchurch

A man has been charged after a 23-year-old was stabbed at a pub in Hornchurch.

At about midnight on Saturday (July 23), the Met Police were called to High Street, Hornchurch because a 23-year-old man had been stabbed.

He was taken to an east London hospital with stab wounds that were assessed as not life-threatening.

Phillip Kemps, 29, of Redbridge, appeared at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court today (July 26) charged with attempted murder.

He was remanded in custody and will next appear in court - at a court to be determined - on August 22.

The Met Police said it is aware of a video being shared on social media, and has reminded the public that if it is continued to be shared, posted or published, it could risk prejudicing future court proceedings.