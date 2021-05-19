Fourth man charged with murder in Daniel Laskos investigation

Breaking

Published: 2:36 PM May 19, 2021

An 18-year-old has been charged with murder after being arrested at a Romford address on Monday (May 17). - Credit: Met Police

A fourth man has been charged as detectives continue to investigate the fatal stabbing of Daniel Laskos in Harold Wood.

Rakeem Green-Matthews, 18, will appear in custody at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court today (May 19) after being arrested at a Romford address on Monday (May 17).

He has been charged with murder.

Detectives have also arrested an 18-year-old man on suspicion of murder. He remains in custody at an east London police station.

This further arrest - which took place yesterday (May 18) - means eight males have now been arrested in connection with the incident which saw 16-year-old Daniel Laskos lose his life.

On May 7, the Met Police were called to Church Road at 6.40pm where officers found Daniel with stab injuries.

Despite the efforts of emergency services, he was pronounced dead at the scene at just after 7pm.

Three males - a 15-year-old boy, 18-year-old Joshua Kerr and 19-year-old Callum Hands - were charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon on May 12.

They appeared at the Old Bailey on May 14 where they were remanded in custody to next appear before the same court on July 30.

A further three men who have been arrested have been bailed to return in early June.